What's Next: Research Solutions's Earnings Preview

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Research Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Research Solutions's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 6.87% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Research Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual 0.07 0.01 -0.07 0.02 Price Change % -7.00 10.00 -7.00 4.00

Tracking Research Solutions's Stock Performance

Shares of Research Solutions were trading at $3.13 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

