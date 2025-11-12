A Glimpse of SeaStar Medical Holding's Earnings Potential

SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect SeaStar Medical Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Investors in SeaStar Medical Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at SeaStar Medical Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.89 -1.13 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.44 -0.90 -1.10 Price Change % 21.00 1.00 -23.00 -22.00

Performance of SeaStar Medical Holding Shares

Shares of SeaStar Medical Holding were trading at $0.49 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 75.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for SeaStar Medical Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.