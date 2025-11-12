A Peek at Pioneer Power Solutions's Future Earnings

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Pioneer Power Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

The announcement from Pioneer Power Solutions is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 39.87% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pioneer Power Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.05 -0.42 0.03 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.09 0.11 -0.10 Price Change % 40.00 5.00 -3.00 0.00

Performance of Pioneer Power Solutions Shares

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions were trading at $4.27 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Pioneer Power Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.