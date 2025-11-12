A Peek at Strata Skin Sciences's Future Earnings

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Strata Skin Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24.

Anticipation surrounds Strata Skin Sciences's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.33, leading to a 3.72% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Strata Skin Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.56 -0.40 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.60 -0.58 -0.17 -0.53 Price Change % -4.00 1.00 -1.00 -7.00

Strata Skin Sciences Share Price Analysis

Shares of Strata Skin Sciences were trading at $1.71 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

