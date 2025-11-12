What's Next: BioAtla's Earnings Preview

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BioAtla will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

Investors in BioAtla are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 7.16% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BioAtla's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.29 -0.38 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.32 -0.26 -0.30 -0.22 Price Change % -7.00 -6.00 -5.00 -5.00

Market Performance of BioAtla's Stock

Shares of BioAtla were trading at $0.6821 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

