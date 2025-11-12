A Preview Of Legacy Education's Earnings

Legacy Education (AMEX:LGCY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Legacy Education to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Anticipation surrounds Legacy Education's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 18.91% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Legacy Education's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.16 0.09 EPS Actual 0.09 0.21 0.10 0.21 Price Change % -19.00 17.00 -11.00 16.00

Performance of Legacy Education Shares

Shares of Legacy Education were trading at $8.77 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

