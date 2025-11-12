Uncovering Potential: TELA Bio's Earnings Preview

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TELA Bio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Anticipation surrounds TELA Bio's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 13.98% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TELA Bio's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.23 -0.22 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.25 -0.23 -0.42 Price Change % -14.00 9.00 -37.00 3.00

TELA Bio Share Price Analysis

Shares of TELA Bio were trading at $1.19 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.