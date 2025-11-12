Insights into Stardust Power's Upcoming Earnings

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Stardust Power to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

The announcement from Stardust Power is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.30, leading to a 4.92% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Stardust Power's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.3 -0.3 -0.7 -0.4 EPS Actual -0.6 -0.7 -2.1 -2.2 Price Change % 5.0 -10.0 -28.0 -3.0

Stock Performance

Shares of Stardust Power were trading at $4.04 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 94.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

