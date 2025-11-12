Sui Group Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Sui Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUIG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sui Group Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Sui Group Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Sui Group Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.11 0.07 -0.01 0.07 Price Change % 2.00 2.00 0.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Sui Group Holdings were trading at $2.29 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sui Group Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.