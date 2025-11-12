Earnings Preview For Ideal Power

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ideal Power to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34.

The market awaits Ideal Power's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 1.06% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ideal Power's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 0.0 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.3 -0.29 -0.31 Price Change % 1.00 -4.0 2.00 3.00

Tracking Ideal Power's Stock Performance

Shares of Ideal Power were trading at $4.63 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

