Earnings Outlook For Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Tenon Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.37.

The market awaits Tenon Medical's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.17% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tenon Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.47 -0.92 -3.77 -4.23 EPS Actual -0.36 -1.01 -0.98 -3.63 Price Change % -16.00 -10.00 -10.00 -15.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Tenon Medical were trading at $1.2 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

