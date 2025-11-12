What to Expect from Super League Enterprise's Earnings

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Super League Enterprise will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.79.

Investors in Super League Enterprise are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $4.11, leading to a 21.76% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Super League Enterprise's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -7.40 -12.0 -12.4 -12.4 EPS Actual -3.29 -8.8 -11.6 -10.0 Price Change % -22.00 9.0 -33.0 -23.0

Performance of Super League Enterprise Shares

Shares of Super League Enterprise were trading at $1.2 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 96.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Super League Enterprise visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.