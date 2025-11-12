Earnings Outlook For Nexxen International

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nexxen International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Investors in Nexxen International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 5.76% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Performance of Nexxen International Shares

Shares of Nexxen International were trading at $7.79 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Nexxen International

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Nexxen International.

The consensus rating for Nexxen International is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $15.0 implies a potential 92.55% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PubMatic, National CineMedia and Thryv Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PubMatic, with an average 1-year price target of $15.4, suggesting a potential 97.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for National CineMedia, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 16.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Thryv Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 79.72% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for PubMatic, National CineMedia and Thryv Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nexxen International Buy 17.06% $95.22M 4.71% PubMatic Buy -5.33% $42.56M -2.64% National CineMedia Outperform 1.60% $27.90M 0.46% Thryv Holdings Buy 12.07% $136.47M 2.59%

Key Takeaway:

Nexxen International ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Nexxen International is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Get to Know Nexxen International Better

Nexxen International Ltd is a globalized and flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV that helps empower advertisers, agencies, digital publishers and broadcasters to achieve desired outcomes, including increased efficiency and returns, across the media supply chain. It is a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, and data management platform (DMP) and also delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with and exclusive data at its core. Company operates in America, APAC, EMEA, regions, with majority revenue from America.

Nexxen International: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Nexxen International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.06% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Nexxen International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nexxen International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nexxen International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Nexxen International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

