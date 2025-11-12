A Peek at Trevi Therapeutics's Future Earnings

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Trevi Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Anticipation surrounds Trevi Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trevi Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.12 -0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.09 -0.11 -0.13 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 4.00 -6.00

Performance of Trevi Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics were trading at $12.1 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 327.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

