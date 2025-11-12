Earnings Preview: TMC Metals

TMC Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TMC Metals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The market awaits TMC Metals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 9.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TMC Metals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.06 -0.05 -0.06 Price Change % -9.00 10.00 1.00 4.00

TMC Metals Share Price Analysis

Shares of TMC Metals were trading at $5.83 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 509.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

