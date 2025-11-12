A Glimpse of Ondas Holdings's Earnings Potential

Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ondas Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Ondas Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 17.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ondas Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.09 -0.09 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.15 -0.15 -0.15 Price Change % -18.00 9.00 -3.00 -4.00

Performance of Ondas Holdings Shares

Shares of Ondas Holdings were trading at $5.8 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 684.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ondas Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ondas Holdings.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Ondas Holdings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $8.33, suggesting a potential 43.62% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NetScout Systems, Extreme Networks and Applied Optoelectronics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NetScout Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 451.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Extreme Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential 325.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Applied Optoelectronics, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 158.62% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for NetScout Systems, Extreme Networks and Applied Optoelectronics, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ondas Holdings Buy 554.94% $3.33M -20.56% NetScout Systems Buy 14.60% $175.41M 1.66% Extreme Networks Buy 15.25% $188.03M 8.37% Applied Optoelectronics Sell 82.08% $33.26M -3.65%

Key Takeaway:

Ondas Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with the highest being 554.94% and the lowest at 14.60%. In terms of Gross Profit, Ondas Holdings is at the bottom with $3.33M, while the highest is $188.03M. For Return on Equity, Ondas Holdings is also at the bottom with -20.56%, compared to the highest at 8.37%.

Get to Know Ondas Holdings Better

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology in the United States, Israel, and India. The company operates in two business segments namely Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company generates maximum revenue from Ondas Autonomous Systems through the sales of the Optimus system and separately priced support, maintenance, and ancillary services related to the sale of the Optimus system.

Financial Milestones: Ondas Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ondas Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 554.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ondas Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -191.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ondas Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -20.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ondas Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ondas Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Ondas Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.