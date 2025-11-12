Walt Disney's Earnings: A Preview

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Walt Disney to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03.

Investors in Walt Disney are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.16, leading to a 1.99% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Walt Disney's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.45 1.21 1.43 1.10 EPS Actual 1.61 1.45 1.76 1.14 Price Change % -2.00 3.00 1.00 5.00

Walt Disney Share Price Analysis

Shares of Walt Disney were trading at $114.85 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Walt Disney

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Walt Disney.

Analysts have given Walt Disney a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $130.33, indicating a potential 13.48% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Spotify Technology, Warner Bros. Discovery and Live Nation Entertainment, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Spotify Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $769.93, suggesting a potential 570.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Warner Bros. Discovery, with an average 1-year price target of $20.73, suggesting a potential 81.95% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Live Nation Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $179.23, suggesting a potential 56.06% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Spotify Technology, Warner Bros. Discovery and Live Nation Entertainment are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Walt Disney Buy 2.14% $9.12B 4.93% Spotify Technology Neutral 7.12% $1.35B 12.48% Warner Bros. Discovery Neutral -6.01% $4.48B -0.41% Live Nation Entertainment Buy 11.08% $2.06B 38.94%

Key Takeaway:

Walt Disney ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks second in gross profit. It ranks last in return on equity.

Get to Know Walt Disney Better

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Understanding the Numbers: Walt Disney's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Walt Disney displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Walt Disney's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walt Disney's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Walt Disney's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

