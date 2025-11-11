Insights Ahead: Snail's Quarterly Earnings

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Snail to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The market awaits Snail's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.43 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.75% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Snail's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.11 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.06 0.03 0.01 Price Change % -7.00 -9.00 -25.00 -13.00

Performance of Snail Shares

Shares of Snail were trading at $1.01 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

