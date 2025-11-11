Pulmonx's Earnings: A Preview

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Pulmonx to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

The market awaits Pulmonx's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 41.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pulmonx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.40 -0.45 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.38 -0.36 -0.33 -0.36 Price Change % -42.00 -22.00 32.00 -8.00

Pulmonx Share Price Analysis

Shares of Pulmonx were trading at $1.94 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 69.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Pulmonx

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Pulmonx.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Pulmonx, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $11.33, suggesting a potential 484.02% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Pulmonx, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Pulmonx are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pulmonx Buy 14.80% $17.20M -20.68%

Key Takeaway:

Pulmonx is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a negative growth rate. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit, indicating lower profitability compared to peers. The company's Return on Equity is negative, suggesting lower returns for shareholders. Overall, Pulmonx ranks lower compared to its peers across all key metrics analyzed.

All You Need to Know About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corp is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company's solutions are comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform. It generates revenue through the sale of products to distributors and hospitals in the United States which a key revenue generating market, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, Asia Pacific and other regions.

Pulmonx: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pulmonx displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -63.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pulmonx's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -20.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -10.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, Pulmonx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

