What to Expect from Aethlon Medical's Earnings

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.70.

Investors in Aethlon Medical are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.14, leading to a 4.88% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Aethlon Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.71 -1.09 -1.60 -1.52 EPS Actual -0.85 -3.70 -1.04 -1.60 Price Change % -5.00 -36.00 -6.00 -2.00

Performance of Aethlon Medical Shares

Shares of Aethlon Medical were trading at $4.35 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

