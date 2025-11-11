What to Expect from Abeona Therapeutics's Earnings

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Abeona Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31.

Anticipation surrounds Abeona Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.38% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Abeona Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.37 -0.34 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.24 -0.14 -0.63 Price Change % -1.00 5.00 0.00 -2.00

Tracking Abeona Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics were trading at $4.23 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Abeona Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.