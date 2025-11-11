A Peek at Vicarious Surgical's Future Earnings

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.34.

Anticipation surrounds Vicarious Surgical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 24.35% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Vicarious Surgical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -2.54 -2.48 -2.69 -2.55 EPS Actual -2.23 -2.58 -2.43 -2.87 Price Change % -24.00 -11.00 -15.00 -18.00

Performance of Vicarious Surgical Shares

Shares of Vicarious Surgical were trading at $4.72 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

