A Glimpse of Hydrofarm Holdings Group's Earnings Potential

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.24.

The announcement from Hydrofarm Holdings Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $2.68, leading to a 1.37% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hydrofarm Holdings Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.95 -2.10 -2.42 -1.8 EPS Actual -3.63 -3.12 -3.80 -2.9 Price Change % 1.00 -6.00 -5.00 -4.0

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group were trading at $2.24 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Hydrofarm Holdings Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.