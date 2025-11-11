Earnings Outlook For LiveOne

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LiveOne will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

The announcement from LiveOne is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LiveOne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.5 -0.5 -0.1 -0.1 EPS Actual -0.4 -0.8 -0.6 -0.2 Price Change % -1.0 -11.0 -4.0 4.0

LiveOne Share Price Analysis

Shares of LiveOne were trading at $4.84 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for LiveOne visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.