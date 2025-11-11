A Glimpse of Silvaco Group's Earnings Potential

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Silvaco Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

The announcement from Silvaco Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.68% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Silvaco Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 0.07 0.15 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.07 0.15 -0.06 Price Change % -15.00 -23.00 -20.00 9.00

Tracking Silvaco Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Silvaco Group were trading at $5.04 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Silvaco Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Silvaco Group.

Analysts have given Silvaco Group a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $12.0, indicating a potential 138.1% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alarum Technologies, Duos Technologies Group and Intrusion, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alarum Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 386.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Duos Technologies Group, with an average 1-year price target of $11.5, suggesting a potential 128.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intrusion, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 38.89% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Alarum Technologies, Duos Technologies Group and Intrusion, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Silvaco Group Buy -19.47% $8.54M -11.53% Alarum Technologies Buy -1.05% $5.43M 1.01% Duos Technologies Group Buy 279.75% $1.52M -71.18% Intrusion Buy 28.29% $1.43M -16.31%

Key Takeaway:

Silvaco Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Silvaco Group Better

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of technology computer aided design (TCAD) software, electronic data automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (SIP). TCAD, EDA and SIP solutions enable semiconductor and photonics companies to increase productivity, accelerate their products' time-to-market and reduce their development and manufacturing costs. It is developing the technology behind the chip and providing solutions that span from atoms to systems, starting with providing software for the atomic level simulation of semiconductor and photonics material for devices, to providing software and SIP for the design and analysis of circuits and system level solutions.

Silvaco Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Silvaco Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Silvaco Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -78.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silvaco Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Silvaco Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Silvaco Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.