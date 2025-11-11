Earnings Preview For FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that FrontView REIT will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The market awaits FrontView REIT's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.22, leading to a 3.82% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at FrontView REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.25 0.29 EPS Actual 0.32 0.30 0.33 0.22 Price Change % 4.00 -3.00 -7.00 0.00

Performance of FrontView REIT Shares

Shares of FrontView REIT were trading at $13.21 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on FrontView REIT

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding FrontView REIT.

The consensus rating for FrontView REIT is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $15.0, there's a potential 13.55% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SITE Centers, Netstreit and Getty Realty, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SITE Centers, with an average 1-year price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential 19.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Netstreit, with an average 1-year price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential 57.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Getty Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 127.1% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for SITE Centers, Netstreit and Getty Realty, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FrontView REIT Neutral 20.68% $14.75M -0.87% SITE Centers Outperform -55.57% $17.70M -1.55% Netstreit Outperform 18.41% $40.72M 0.05% Getty Realty Buy 8.01% $53.19M 2.26%

Key Takeaway:

FrontView REIT ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know FrontView REIT Better

FrontView REIT Inc is an internally managed net-lease REIT that is experienced in acquiring, owning, and managing out parcel properties that are net-leased to a diversified group of tenants. The tenants of the company include service-oriented businesses, such as restaurants, cellular stores, financial institutions, automotive stores and dealers, medical and dental providers, pharmacies, convenience and gas stores, car washes, home improvement stores, grocery stores, professional services as well as general retail tenants.

FrontView REIT's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: FrontView REIT's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: FrontView REIT's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FrontView REIT's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): FrontView REIT's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: FrontView REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for FrontView REIT visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.