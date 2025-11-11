Exploring Southland Holdings's Earnings Expectations

Southland Holdings (AMEX:SLND) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Southland Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

The market awaits Southland Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 0.86% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Southland Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.37 -0.49 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.08 -0.09 -1.14 Price Change % 1.00 3.00 6.00 -22.00

Southland Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Southland Holdings were trading at $4.5 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Southland Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Southland Holdings.

The consensus rating for Southland Holdings is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $4.0, there's a potential 11.11% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Concrete Pumping Holdings and Matrix Service, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Concrete Pumping Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $7.5, suggesting a potential 66.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Matrix Service, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 277.78% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Concrete Pumping Holdings and Matrix Service are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Southland Holdings Neutral -14.37% $13.36M -6.64% Concrete Pumping Holdings Buy -5.42% $40.39M 1.25% Matrix Service Buy 27.97% $14.18M -2.63%

Key Takeaway:

Southland Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Southland Holdings: A Closer Look

Southland Holdings Inc is an infrastructure construction company in North America. The company's infrastructure projects range from water conveyance systems and tunnels to long-span bridges and vertical structures. The company operates in two distinct segments: Civil and Transportation. The civil segment operates throughout North America and specializes in services that include the design and construction of water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The transportation segment operates throughout North America and specializes in services that include the design and construction of bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities.

Understanding the Numbers: Southland Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Southland Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southland Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southland Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Southland Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.95. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Southland Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.