Earnings Outlook For BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BioRestorative Therapies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.38.

Investors in BioRestorative Therapies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 2.04% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BioRestorative Therapies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.32 -0.27 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.64 -0.20 -0.13 Price Change % 2.00 -2.00 -1.00 -6.00

Market Performance of BioRestorative Therapies's Stock

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies were trading at $1.38 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

