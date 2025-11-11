ep us feature image
Earnings Outlook For Talphera

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Talphera to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Investors in Talphera are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.99% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Talphera's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.14 -0.16 -0.20
EPS Actual -0.10 -0.10 -0.07 -0.13
Price Change % -1.00 -4.00 7.00 -26.00

Talphera Share Price Analysis

Shares of Talphera were trading at $1.27 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

