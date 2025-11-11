Preview: Acumen Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.66.

Investors in Acumen Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.79% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Acumen Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.55 -0.37 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.68 -0.48 -0.62 -0.50 Price Change % 1.00 -7.00 -3.00 -5.00

Performance of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals were trading at $1.89 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

