ep us feature image
November 11, 2025 12:13 PM 1 min read

Preview: Acumen Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.66.

Investors in Acumen Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.79% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Acumen Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.55 -0.37 -0.36
EPS Actual -0.68 -0.48 -0.62 -0.50
Price Change % 1.00 -7.00 -3.00 -5.00

Performance of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals were trading at $1.89 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Acumen Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABOS Logo
ABOSAcumen Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.932.12%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved