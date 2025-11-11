Preview: Fractyl Health's Earnings

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fractyl Health to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33.

Investors in Fractyl Health are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.21, leading to a 2.65% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Fractyl Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.50 -0.44 -0.50 EPS Actual -0.57 -0.49 -0.52 -0.48 Price Change % 3.00 -13.00 -4.00 -2.00

Tracking Fractyl Health's Stock Performance

Shares of Fractyl Health were trading at $1.12 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Fractyl Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.