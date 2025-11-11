What to Expect from CXApp's Earnings

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CXApp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

Anticipation surrounds CXApp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at CXApp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.00 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.08 -0.23 -0.29 Price Change % -3.00 -23.00 -15.00 -18.00

Tracking CXApp's Stock Performance

Shares of CXApp were trading at $0.5852 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.