Earnings Preview For Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Jerash Holdings (US) to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Investors in Jerash Holdings (US) are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.07, leading to a 0.59% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Jerash Holdings (US)'s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.04 -0.01 0.00 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.01 0.00 0.05 Price Change % -1.00 5.00 1.00 0.00

Tracking Jerash Holdings (US)'s Stock Performance

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) were trading at $3.26 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Jerash Holdings (US) visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.