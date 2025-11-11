ep us feature image
November 11, 2025 11:04 AM

A Look at OTC Markets Gr's Upcoming Earnings Report

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
OTC Markets Gr (OTC:OTCM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that OTC Markets Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

OTC Markets Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.30, leading to a 1.89% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at OTC Markets Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.62 0.53 0.70 0.60
EPS Actual 0.92 0.81 0.91 0.89
Price Change % -2.00 0.00 -4.00 -4.00

OTC Markets Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of OTC Markets Gr were trading at $52.26 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

