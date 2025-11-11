Uncovering Potential: Alvotech's Earnings Preview

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alvotech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Investors in Alvotech are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.25, leading to a 5.41% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alvotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 0.42 -0.47 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.14 0.35 -0.24 -0.02 Price Change % -5.00 18.00 -10.00 1.00

Performance of Alvotech Shares

Shares of Alvotech were trading at $5.48 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

