What to Expect from Taseko Mines's Earnings

Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Taseko Mines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Taseko Mines's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.97% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Taseko Mines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.02 0.02 0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.01 0.02 0.02 Price Change % 2.00 -11.00 9.00 16.00

Market Performance of Taseko Mines's Stock

Shares of Taseko Mines were trading at $4.61 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 122.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.