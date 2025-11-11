A Look Ahead: United States Antimony's Earnings Forecast

United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate United States Antimony to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Investors in United States Antimony are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.97% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at United States Antimony's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 EPS Actual 0.00 0 -0.01 -0.01 Price Change % 5.00 -7 18.00 -2.00

Tracking United States Antimony's Stock Performance

Shares of United States Antimony were trading at $7.67 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1176.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on United States Antimony

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on United States Antimony.

The consensus rating for United States Antimony is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $6.0, there's a potential 21.77% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lithium Americas, Nexa Res and Compass Minerals Intl, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lithium Americas, with an average 1-year price target of $5.71, suggesting a potential 25.55% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nexa Res, with an average 1-year price target of $6.2, suggesting a potential 19.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Compass Minerals Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 134.68% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Lithium Americas, Nexa Res and Compass Minerals Intl, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United States Antimony Buy 187.34% $2.84M 0.51% Lithium Americas Neutral 0.00% $-10K -2.00% Nexa Res Neutral 7.62% $153.96M 7.43% Compass Minerals Intl Underperform 5.77% $41.20M -6.99%

Key Takeaway:

United States Antimony ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting, and selling company. It has two operating segments: antimony and zeolite. Its products and services include antimony; silver; gold; zeolite products; and storage, handling, & packaging services. The company's geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Mexico, of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

United States Antimony's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: United States Antimony's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 187.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United States Antimony's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United States Antimony's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.41%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United States Antimony's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

