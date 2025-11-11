Earnings Outlook For TAT Techs

TAT Techs (NASDAQ:TATT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that TAT Techs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Investors in TAT Techs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 12.38% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TAT Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.31 0.29 EPS Actual 0.3 0.34 0.30 0.26 Price Change % -12.0 -5.00 8.00 13.00

Stock Performance

Shares of TAT Techs were trading at $39.99 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 90.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on TAT Techs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TAT Techs.

The consensus rating for TAT Techs is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $48.67 implies a potential 21.71% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AerSale, Draganfly and Virgin Galactic Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AerSale, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 83.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Draganfly, with an average 1-year price target of $13.6, suggesting a potential 65.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Virgin Galactic Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 92.5% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for AerSale, Draganfly and Virgin Galactic Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TAT Technologies Buy 18.01% $10.82M 2.44% AerSale Neutral -13.90% $21.49M -0.03% Draganfly Buy 22.06% $504.59K -38.93% Virgin Galactic Hldgs Neutral -90.38% $-13.80M -25.13%

Key Takeaway:

TAT Technologies is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, TAT Technologies shows strong growth potential in terms of revenue and profit compared to its peers, but its return on equity performance is relatively weaker.

Get to Know TAT Techs Better

TAT Technologies Ltd provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, focused mainly on three product areas and services: Thermal Management, Power and Actuation, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, cooling systems, and mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. Its operating segments are MRO services for aviation components, which derive key revenue, Original equipment manufacturing (OEM) of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories, MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions, and Overhaul and coating of jet engine components. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States.

TAT Techs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TAT Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.01% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TAT Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TAT Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TAT Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: TAT Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

