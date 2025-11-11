A Preview Of Afya's Earnings

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Afya will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Investors in Afya are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Afya's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.380 2.87 0.33 0.34 EPS Actual 0.401 3.20 0.36 0.32 Price Change % 3.000 1.00 11.00 -7.00

Afya Share Price Analysis

Shares of Afya were trading at $14.22 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Afya

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Afya.

Analysts have provided Afya with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $21.75, suggesting a potential 52.95% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Afya, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Afya, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Afya Buy 13.52% $576.69M 3.83%

Key Takeaway:

Afya is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Gross Profit. Afya is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Afya Better

Afya Ltd is a medical education group based in Brazil. Its education portfolio has several courses in addition to Medicine, such as Management, Dentistry, Law, Engineering, Nursing, Psychology, and Accounting Sciences, among others. It has three segments; Undergrad provides educational services through undergraduate courses related to medical school, undergraduate health science and other ex-health undergraduate programs, Continuing Education provides medical education, specialization and graduate courses in medicine, delivered through digital and in-person content; and Medical practice solution provides clinical decision, clinical management and doctor-patient relationships for physicians and provide access, demand and efficiency for the healthcare players.

Afya: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Afya's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.52% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Afya's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Afya's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Afya's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

To track all earnings releases for Afya visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.