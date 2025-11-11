Preview: Lifeway Foods's Earnings

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lifeway Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

Investors in Lifeway Foods are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at Lifeway Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.18 0.27 EPS Actual 0.28 0.23 -0.01 0.19 Price Change % 2.00 -1.00 -2.00 5.00

Market Performance of Lifeway Foods's Stock

Shares of Lifeway Foods were trading at $23.69 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Lifeway Foods

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lifeway Foods.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Lifeway Foods, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $33.0, suggesting a potential 39.3% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Calavo Growers, Westrock Coffee and Mama's Creations, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Calavo Growers, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 68.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Westrock Coffee, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 64.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mama's Creations, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 32.46% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Calavo Growers, Westrock Coffee and Mama's Creations are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lifeway Foods Buy 9.65% $15.40M 5.56% Calavo Growers Buy -0.43% $18.20M 2.29% Westrock Coffee Outperform 60.66% $41.40M -128.09% Mama's Creations Buy 24.03% $8.77M 4.56%

Key Takeaway:

Lifeway Foods ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Lifeway Foods is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Delving into Lifeway Foods's Background

Lifeway Foods Inc is engaged in manufacturing probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. Its primary product is drinkable kefir which is a cultured dairy product. Its product categories are Drinkable Kefir which is the key revenue-driving product, European-style soft cheeses, Cream, ProBugs, Frozen Kefir and Other dairy. The company manufacture and market products under the Lifeway and Fresh Made brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of customers. It sells the products through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Lifeway Foods: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lifeway Foods's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.65% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Lifeway Foods's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lifeway Foods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lifeway Foods's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lifeway Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Lifeway Foods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.