A Peek at Digi Intl's Future Earnings

Digi Intl (NASDAQ:DGII) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Digi Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48.

The market awaits Digi Intl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.47% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Digi Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.48 0.5 0.50 EPS Actual 0.53 0.51 0.5 0.52 Price Change % 0.00 14.00 17.0 -1.00

Tracking Digi Intl's Stock Performance

Shares of Digi Intl were trading at $35.55 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Digi Intl

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Digi Intl.

With 1 analyst ratings, Digi Intl has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $50.0, indicating a potential 40.65% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Harmonic, Applied Optoelectronics and Netgear, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Harmonic, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, suggesting a potential 62.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Applied Optoelectronics, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 57.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Netgear, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 6.89% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Harmonic, Applied Optoelectronics and Netgear are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Digi Intl Outperform 2.20% $68.27M 1.67% Harmonic Buy -27.27% $77.13M 0.61% Applied Optoelectronics Sell 82.08% $33.26M -3.65% Netgear Buy 0.93% $72.25M -0.93%

Key Takeaway:

Digi Intl ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks second in gross profit. It ranks first in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Digi Intl

Digi International Inc is a Minnesota corporation. The company provides business and mission-critical and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. It has two segments: IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment consists of distinct communications products and communication product development services. IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other environmental condition monitoring services as well as employee task management services. The company generates majority of its revenue from the IoT Products & Services segment. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and also has its presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the world.

Digi Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Digi Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.2% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Digi Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digi Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Digi Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Digi Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.