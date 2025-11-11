What's Next: BitFuFu's Earnings Preview

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BitFuFu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Investors in BitFuFu are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BitFuFu's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.06 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.28 -0.10 0.14 -0.03 Price Change % -5.00 0.00 0.00 6.00

Market Performance of BitFuFu's Stock

Shares of BitFuFu were trading at $3.27 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on BitFuFu

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BitFuFu.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for BitFuFu, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $6.5, suggesting a potential 98.78% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and BitFuFu, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and BitFuFu are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BitFuFu Buy -10.84% $12.85M 27.08%

Key Takeaway:

BitFuFu ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of 10.84%. It is in the middle for Gross Profit at $12.85M. BitFuFu is at the top for Return on Equity with 27.08%.

Delving into BitFuFu's Background

BitFuFu Inc is a digital asset mining and cloud-mining service provider that fosters a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure. It provides stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions, including one-stop cloud-mining services and miner hosting services to institutional customers and individual digital assets. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of cloud-mining solutions, followed by Self-mining revenue. Geographically, the company generates revenue from North America, Asia, Europe, and Others.

Financial Insights: BitFuFu

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining BitFuFu's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BitFuFu's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 40.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BitFuFu's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 27.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BitFuFu's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

To track all earnings releases for BitFuFu visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.