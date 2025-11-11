A Preview Of Immuneering's Earnings

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Immuneering to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.38.

The market awaits Immuneering's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 5.59% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Immuneering's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.4 -0.58 -0.47 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.4 -0.42 -0.58 -0.49 Price Change % -6.0 -5.00 9.00 13.00

Tracking Immuneering's Stock Performance

Shares of Immuneering were trading at $6.91 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 287.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

