Earnings Preview For Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Gilat Satellite Networks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

Gilat Satellite Networks bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gilat Satellite Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.07 0.12 0.05 EPS Actual 0.21 0.03 0.15 0.14 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 -4.00 -2.00

Performance of Gilat Satellite Networks Shares

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks were trading at $12.48 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 150.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Gilat Satellite Networks visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.