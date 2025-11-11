A Glimpse of Ibotta's Earnings Potential

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ibotta to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The market awaits Ibotta's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 30.28% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ibotta's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.39 0.45 0.35 EPS Actual 0.49 0.36 0.67 0.94 Price Change % -30.00 20.00 -46.00 -13.00

Market Performance of Ibotta's Stock

Shares of Ibotta were trading at $28.36 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Ibotta

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ibotta.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Ibotta, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $30.14, suggesting a potential 6.28% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Emerald Holding, MNTN and Nexxen International, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Emerald Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $7.8, suggesting a potential 72.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MNTN, with an average 1-year price target of $26.4, suggesting a potential 6.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Nexxen International, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 47.11% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Emerald Holding, MNTN and Nexxen International are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ibotta Neutral -2.16% $68.10M 0.66% Emerald Holding Buy 6.75% $52.20M -3.79% MNTN Buy 2.28% $52.56M 2.55% Nexxen International Buy 17.06% $95.22M 4.71%

Key Takeaway:

Ibotta ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage. It also has the lowest Gross Profit among its peers. However, Ibotta's Return on Equity is higher than one of its peers but lower than the other two. Overall, Ibotta's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit.

About Ibotta

Ibotta Inc is a performance marketing platform. It allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN).

Financial Milestones: Ibotta's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ibotta faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.16% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Ibotta's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ibotta's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ibotta's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

To track all earnings releases for Ibotta visit their earnings calendar on our site.

