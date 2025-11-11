What to Expect from Okeanis Eco Tankers's Earnings

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Anticipation surrounds Okeanis Eco Tankers's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.37 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.52% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Okeanis Eco Tankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.24 0.22 0.09 EPS Actual 0.83 0.36 0.41 0.45 Price Change % 5.00 -4.00 -7.00 -8.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers were trading at $34.13 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.