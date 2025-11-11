A Glimpse of Loar Holdings's Earnings Potential

Loar Holdings (NYSE:LOAR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Loar Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Loar Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.07% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Loar Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.17 0.11 0.13 EPS Actual 0.23 0.20 0.11 0.15 Price Change % 2.00 -10.00 1.00 2.00

Tracking Loar Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Loar Holdings were trading at $77.1 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.