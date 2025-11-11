What to Expect from Legend Biotech's Earnings

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Legend Biotech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Investors in Legend Biotech are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.13, leading to a 2.07% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Legend Biotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.25 -0.33 -0.42 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.07 -0.15 -0.34 Price Change % 2.00 -11.00 3.00 -2.00

Legend Biotech Share Price Analysis

Shares of Legend Biotech were trading at $31.59 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

