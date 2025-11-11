Preview: On Holding's Earnings

On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that On Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds On Holding's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.30, leading to a 3.25% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at On Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.22 0.18 0.23 EPS Actual -0.11 0.23 0.38 0.17 Price Change % -3.00 0.00 4.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of On Holding were trading at $34.96 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on On Holding

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding On Holding.

Analysts have provided On Holding with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $60.27, suggesting a potential 72.4% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Deckers Outdoor, Birkenstock Holding and Crocs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Deckers Outdoor, with an average 1-year price target of $114.88, suggesting a potential 228.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Birkenstock Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $69.0, suggesting a potential 97.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Crocs, with an average 1-year price target of $89.8, suggesting a potential 156.86% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Deckers Outdoor, Birkenstock Holding and Crocs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity On Holding Outperform 31.97% $460.80M -2.87% Deckers Outdoor Neutral 9.11% $803.82M 10.87% Birkenstock Holding Outperform 12.45% $384.08M 4.76% Crocs Neutral -6.20% $583.01M 10.47%

Key Takeaway:

On Holding ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific region.

Financial Insights: On Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, On Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.97% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: On Holding's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): On Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): On Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: On Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

