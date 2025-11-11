A Look Ahead: Ascendis Pharma's Earnings Forecast

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

The market awaits Ascendis Pharma's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.49, leading to a 0.6% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ascendis Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.42 -1.51 -1.20 -1.52 EPS Actual -0.93 -1.66 -0.68 -1.89 Price Change % 1.00 3.00 13.00 2.00

Market Performance of Ascendis Pharma's Stock

Shares of Ascendis Pharma were trading at $196.01 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

